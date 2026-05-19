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Weather

Not Too Hot. Not Too Windy. Not Too Bad.

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Published 3:14 PM

Chamber of Commerce weather across the valley today! We’re running just a couple degrees warmer than Monday as the air mass slowly heats up, leading to a nice gradual warming trend through the rest of the workweek and into Memorial Day weekend.

Highs remain fairly seasonable overall, climbing from the lower and middle 90s today and tomorrow into the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. A few of the warmer desert communities could briefly flirt with the 100-degree mark heading into the holiday weekend, though widespread triple digits still don’t look likely just yet.

Reasonable afternoon breezes continue, mainly near the passes, as onshore flow slowly strengthens over the next few days. Looking ahead, the forecast stays pretty quiet with warm afternoons, mild mornings, and lots of sunshine expected through the holiday weekend.

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Katie Boer

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