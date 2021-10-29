Dad remembers 2-yo daughter killed in wrong-way crash

By Emma Lockhart

PHOENIX (KPHO) — A Phoenix dad is remembering his 2-year-old daughter killed in a wrong-way crash on Monday. Donnell Card says Nianee was a smart little girl who brought joy into the world. “She did that for a lot of people. She will always be here with everyone, with me, with our family. Everyone will remember her. I posted her every day. Everyone has seen her. Seen us together. That was my baby,” said Card.

On Monday, just before 11 p.m., investigators said a 17-year-old driver was going the wrong way on Price Road in Tempe and crashed into another car near Southern Avenue. The impact killed one of his passengers, Aldous Harris, and Nianee, who was not in a car seat.

The toddler’s mom, Desiree-Trevino-Valenzuela, was also in the car. She was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. “Her mother is going through a lot of pain, going through surgery. She is in surgery right now,” said Card.

The driver in the other car that was hit is also in the hospital with serious injuries. Card says the entire family is broken over this. For now, he is holding onto fond memories of Nianee. “She was just more than life. She was an angel. She was here to not only live life, but to give life and help others live life as well,” said Card.

Arizona’s Family is not releasing the name of the wrong-way driver because he is underage and has not been charged with anything at this time. Tempe police said the case is being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Card set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses for his daughter.

