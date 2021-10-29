Daycare operator arrested for assault

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — The Salem Police Department said a daycare operator has been arrested after a Polk County grand jury issued an indictment.

On Wednesday, Bobbie Jo Sanders, 44, of Salem was arrested for first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The case stems from an investigation conducted by the Salem police and the Oregon Department of Human Services after a child under six years of age was critically injured while in Sanders’ care this past August.

Salem police asks anyone with information about the case, or other unreported incidents involving Sanders or Bobbie Jo’s Daycare, to contact Detective Scotty Nowning at 503-540-2482.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.