Tennessee lake shows off device to help people who are color blind

By Terry Bulger

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The colors are still a week away from popping at Nashville’s Radnor Lake. But today, the park showed off a new device that helps people with color deficiencies see better.

If you live here you know sunny days are the best way to see the colors at Radnor.

That just wasn’t’ the case today.

The park showed off a new device to help those who are color blind, people like Doug McWilliams.

“Yah I mostly see orange then I look at the leaves right now,” McWilliams said. “And I know most people see green.”

Doug’s difference shows, you and I mostly see green too.

When the sun comes back out he will too.

12 of these devices are set now in State Parks from West to East, including Gatlinburg, Fall Creek Falls, and Ruby Falls.

Tourism does play a part in all of this.

13 million people nationwide have an eye condition. So if those people are considering a trip to Nashville and are aware of Radnor Park, why not let them see it?

Of course, Radnor prides itself on the natural. But now, it’s getting some help from man.

