USAF airman’s death ruled a suicide by Honolulu Police

HONOLULU (KITV) — Police say a US Air Force airman found dead at his home off base on Sunday died by suicide.

The deceased officer was a master sergeant who had been stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and was assigned to the 352d Cyber Operations Squadron, according to a press release sent out by the USAF Public Affairs Office.

“This is a tremendous loss,” 15th Wing commander Col. Daniel Dobbels said. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, the members of the 352d Cyberspace Operations Squadron, and all others affected by this tragedy on Team Hickam.”

The Air Force turned the investigation over to the Honolulu Police Department. On Wednesday, HPD told KITV4 the airman died as a result of suicide and that the department is investigating the incident as an unattended death.

