Couple reunited with dog after 10 days of searching

By Genevieve Glass

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A young couple from Colorado rescued a dog named Cabo from a dog hoarder earlier this year.

“He’s a very sweet loving dog,” his owner Cameron Donner said. “He’s just more open with animals, dogs, cats, just given his background and nature.”

Cameron decided to bring Cabo along on a road trip to Albuquerque to visit his girlfriend’s family ahead of Balloon Fiesta. When they arrived, Cabo seemed right at home playing with the other family dogs, when suddenly he bolted out the garage door.

Just like that – he was gone. After searching for hours, Cameron took to social media and finally got a tip that Cabo was seen at Mariposa Park. Cameron, his girlfriend Taryn and their family were out there searching well into the evening, but nothing.

This pattern continued in the days to come. Members of the community started to join in. They all searched high and low, for eight hours each day – often covering twenty miles of ground! But still, no Cabo.

“I wouldn’t give up,” Cameron said. “There’s no way that anything was gonna stop me from finding him.”

Then, after ten long days of pounding the pavement, Cameron got a Cabo sighting. The crew sprinted to the given location and finally, he saw his pup.

“Cabo was just standing there completely covered in mud color – he just looked like almost a different dog,” said Cameron.

With some chicken in hand, Cameron gets down on his knees and Cabo slowly zigzags towards him.

“It was absolutely surreal,” Cameron explains.

He was blown away, not only that Cabo had made it, but also by the support of the Albuquerque community.

“Everyone was absolutely phenomenal,” added Cameron. “I really can’t thank everybody enough for just all their help and support.”

More good news: after his ten day excursion, Cabo got a clean bill of health from the veterinarian.

