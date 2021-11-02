Alabama man struck on highway, family pleading for answers

By Ariel Mallory

THEODORE, Alabama (WALA) — A Theodore family is pleading for answers after a loved one was hit on a highway.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 27-year-old Jeffrey Paris was struck last Monday along exit 10 in Theodore.

Paris’ mother Bonnie Smith received that devastating call for around 6 a.m.

Smith says her son called her and said he had been in a wreck, but she was unable to find him before he was transferred to the hospital.

His sister, Tiffany Lunsford, says her brother is now in critical condition at University Hospital.

“He had a huge black eye, he has a cut on his forehead and his nose,” Lunsford explained. “He has a skull fracture back here and he had a wound on the back of his head.”

State troopers with ALEA haven’t been able to explain exactly what happened to Paris, if he was struck by a vehicle or not.

Paris was last seen walking along the east bound entrance ramp on 1-10.

The family anxiously awaiting those answers as well.

“He doesn’t have any broken bones on his body. So we don’t know for sure if he was hit by a car, we don’t know what happened,” Lunsford said. “But we know he was seen walking on the side of the interstate.”

His family started a GoFundMe to help with Paris’ medical expenses as they prepare to spend many more days in the hospital.

Tuesday especially being an emotional day for the family as it will be Jeffrey’s 28th birthday.

The family is asking anyone who may know anything about this incident to share it with investigators.

