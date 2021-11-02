Oregon leaders dedicate millions of dollars to tackle homelessness

By Connor McCarthy

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Leaders from the city of Portland and Multnomah County announced a multi-million-dollar investment to help the unhoused.

After discovering an unexpected surplus in both their budgets, both the city and county said combined, they’re investing more than $38 million dollars to the issue. The money will go to adding 400 additional beds at shelters, expanding services for the unhoused, adding more hygiene stations, and providing urban rest stops. The city and county will provide about half of the $38 million lump sum.

“We all agree that carrying for our neighbors who are surviving outside right now remained as one of our highest priorities,” Multnomah County Chair, Deborah Kafoury, said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the housing crisis shouldn’t just be a local issue, it should be a national issue. He called on Congress to recognize the problem as a national humanitarian disaster.

“Congress needs to provide the basic right to federal housing for our poor, disabled, and senior Americans who cannot work,” Wheeler said.

He also acknowledged the homeless crisis is impacting every part of Portland, from the cleanliness of the streets to economic revenue from tourism.

“The impact from these unsanctioned encampments is most felt by housed Portlanders and businesses owners who are closest to these campsites,” Wheeler said.

Both city and county leaders said it all boils down to if the unhoused want to use these services to determine the success of the investment. So the question remains, will it work?

“People will start to see the results relatively quickly but I also want to be clear we’re hiring new positions and we’re establishing new programs, were expanding existing ones that obviously doesn’t happen overnight,” Wheeler said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.