Utah family mourns loss of 3 siblings in span of 23 days

By Dan Rascon

PROVO, Utah (KSL) — The recent deaths of three adult brothers has rocked one Utah County family. The siblings all died within 23 days of each other.

On Monday, the Whitlock family gathered in Provo to remember the life and legacy of Steve Whitlock, 74, who died of a heart condition on Oct. 23. His brother, Dale “Chip” Whitlock, 73, died on Oct. 3, and the other brother, Ross Whitlock, died at the age of 69 on Oct. 26. Dale and Ross Whitlock died of complications due to COVID-19.

At Steve Whitlock’s funeral in Provo, dozens of hot rods took part in the procession to the Provo City Cemetery. He was known for his love of cars, especially hot rods. He spent his life building them. That’s why his casket was carried in the back of a 1956 Ford F-100 — a truck he had built from the ground up.

“He just loves to build vehicles,” said his son, Travis Whitlock. “Doesn’t matter what it was.”

In 1975, Steve Whitlock opened up his own collision repair business in Provo. The business still operates today, with his children now running the shop.

He attended every car show he could and won numerous awards. National magazines featured many of his cars and trucks.

“He just was such a loving, beautiful man, who has a legacy that will live on forever,” said his daughter, Nichole Lambert. “He had the biggest heart of anyone I ever met.”

“A great man in this community, and he loved his church and helping everyone out,” said his son, Brandon Whitlock.

His family has found great comfort in the exemplary lives all three men lived. “The only thing I can come up with is somebody upstairs needed some backup and they called in the best,” said Travis Whitlock.

“Just glad we have such a tight family to help everyone get through it and celebrate the lives of these men,” said Lambert.

“Just live every day to its fullest and take the ones you love and hold them tight,” said Brandon Whitlock.

Ross Whitlock’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the Mayfield Town Cemetery in Sanpete County.

