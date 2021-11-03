New Fletcher, NC mayor eager to bring youth, energy to ‘continue moving Fletcher forward’

By Web Staff

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Residents of Fletcher have a new mayor, as thousands of voters turned out Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to cast ballots.

Preston Blakely grew up in Fletcher and has already been serving as a councilman.

“Folk always feel my energy. They say they love my youth. So, you know, I’m excited about that but never the less I think I’m very well educated, I’m very well qualified for the job, and I’m excited to continue moving Fletcher forward,” Blakely told News 13 on Wednesday.

The new mayor says his focus is on expanding parks and greenways for Fletcher. He said he is also focused on making sure infrastructure in Fletcher keeps up with population growth as more people move to the growing Henderson County town.

