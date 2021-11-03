Off-duty Nebraska deputy uses Narcan to save two men from drug overdose

By KETV Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy is being hailed as a hero after saving two men from an apparent drug overdose using Narcan.

The off-duty deputy was visiting a local business last Thursday with some friends when he witnessed a group noticeably upset.

The group told the deputy that their friends were unresponsive in the car.

The deputy found two men in the car and recognized the signs of a possible overdose. He grabbed his DCSO-issued Narcan from his car and administered two shots to each of the men.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the drugs were a narcotic mixed with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

If you or a loved one is dealing with a legal or illegal drug dependency issue, please seek professional help.

