SIU student speaks out after surviving house party shooting

November 2, 2021 (WSIL) — CARBONDALE (WSIL)—Two weeks ago, when many SIU Carbondale students were celebrating an event called ‘Unofficial Halloween.’ Michelle Dietzel, a sophomore at SIU, celebrated with her friends by going to a house party.

“The moment the guy who was checking IDs from the front ran through the front door and started grabbing people and started throwing them down on the ground and said ‘everybody get down,’ was kinda when I was like ‘I don’t think this is how a party is supposed to go,'” Dietzel recalled.

According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 700 block of West College Street after receiving calls of shots fired at a residence where the party took place.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of them was Dietzel.

“I reached back and I felt something cold and hot at the same time, and I kinda put two and two together and was like, ‘oh my God. I’ve been shot in the back of the head,'” said Dietzel.

The bullet lodged itself into the back of Dietzel’s brain, causing her to lose her eyesight.

“I can’t believe this happened. I was trying to get the college experience, and I get shot in the back of the head,” said Dietzel.

Dietzel was quickly taken to the hospital where she was prepped for surgery.

She regained some of her eyesight, but the bullet wound left permanent damage.

“I don’t have eyesight from here, over,” she said, gesturing with her hands. “I’ve lost both peripheral visions in both eyes, and they said I may not never get that back, but I’m just happy that everyday I get to wake up and still be here.”

News 3 reached out to Carbondale police who said they could not release more information on the case because it is an active investigation.

Friends and family of Dietzel have set up a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.

