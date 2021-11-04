251-square foot Massachusetts home sells for $315,000
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NEWTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A tiny home in Newton went for a bit smaller price tag than anticipated.
The 251-square foot home was initially listed for $450,000.
But Monday, someone bought the property on Boylston Street for $315,000.
It’s an open concept dwelling with one bedroom, one bathroom that sits on a .06-acre lot.
The listing boasted that the home is “truly one of a kind.”
