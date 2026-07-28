Skip to Content
News

Extreme Heat Warning Returning as the Valley Heads for Hottest Weekend of the Year

By
Updated
today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:38 PM

Today and Wednesday will be the last of our relatively tolerable days before another dangerous heat wave returns across the Coachella Valley.

Highs will stay in the lower one-teens through Wednesday, but temps begin climbing Thursday as an Extreme Heat Warning goes back into effect through Sunday evening, with highs expected to soar into the upper one-teens and low 120s by the weekend.

That would make Saturday and Sunday the hottest days of the year so far, with HeatRisk climbing into the major to locally extreme category and several temperature records potentially breaking Saturday and Sunday.

The good news? Dew points continue dropping, so while it'll still be dangerously hot, the air will begin to feel noticeably drier than it has over the past week.

We finally cool a few degrees early next week, but temperatures will remain well above average, so the dangerous heat really isn't going anywhere for a bit.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.