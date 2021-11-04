Atlanta Braves announce parade details, concert by Ludacris and Big Boi at Truist Park

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Braves have released the official details for their parade on Nov. 5.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. on the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel north up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Fans are invited to line the parade route. There will also be a post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-wining artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance, Tickets and parking passes will be available starting Thursday at braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets starting at 10 and 11:30 a.m. respectively. Tickets for the public will be available starting at 1 p.m.

Capacity will be limited.

