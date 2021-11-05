Connecticut high school forfeits remainder of football schedule due to number of healthy eligible players

By Rob Polansky, Matt McFarland

Click here for updates on this story

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Derby High School forfeited the remainder of its football schedule due to the number of eligible healthy players available.

The Derby Athletic Department issued a news release about it on Sunday.

“Per CIAC guidance if unable to in good faith to reschedule postponed contests you must forfeit those contests,” the department said. “Thus, Derby will be forfeiting its remaining varsity contests this season vs. Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton due to the current number of eligible healthy players.”

“Unfortunately after the last couple of games we’ve played, the frequency of injuries increased, the frequency of athletic trainer trips onto the field increased,” said Derby Athletic Director Teg Cosgriff on Monday.

The department said the team would continue to train and get healthy. It is eyeing a scrimmage return vs. Ansonia on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Derby High School.

The game is scheduled to be senior night for both the football and cheerleading teams.

Derby High School forfeited the remainder of its football schedule due to the number of eligible healthy players available.

“When the regular season started, we had 28 kids dressed and ready to play and this past week, leading into the Oxford game we had 14 players available to play,” Cosgriff said.

School officials said they appreciated the guidance from the CIAC and the understanding of athletic directors and coaches of the schools impacted by the forfeit.

“Athletic administration and coaching staff are finalizing details now for a second scrimmage prior to Thanksgiving,” the department said. “The season will conclude with the fall season sports awards ceremony where all fall sports teams will be honored for their participation, team accolades, special player awards and recognition and varsity letters on Nov. 30 at Derby High School.”

The department said it hopes to come back better and stronger for the 2022 season.

It hasn’t been easy for the Derby High School football team. They’ve been outscored 196-20 in their five games this year, and with just 186 boys in the entire school, they’re the smallest stand-alone football program in the state.

“Nobody wants to avoid playing football games, nobody wants to be, ‘hey, we’re going to call it here,’ again as the adults in the room, health and safety have to come first and we just felt it was the best course of action in the short and long term health of our kids as well as the program right now, take one step back to hopefully take two giant steps forward down the road,” said Steve Bainer, Derby High School football coach.

The athletic director said this is a young team. Of the 28 kids to start the season, just three seniors and four juniors, the rest freshman and sophomores, so they think they have a base going forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.