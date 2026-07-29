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Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert for extreme heat is in place Friday through Sunday

By
Updated
today at 6:09 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Temps will be on the rise as soon as tomorrow, with highs reaching close to 120 degrees by Saturday and lingering near that number Sunday, too. Today, we're still expecting "reasonable" temps in the lower one-teens.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for the weekend, from Friday morning until Sunday evening due to the dangerous heat levels we're expecting.

Humidity has been a major discomfort factor the last several days, but the forecast has dew points gradually drying out, so we are hopeful that despite the heat it will feel a bit drier into the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from Thursday through Sunday, but we expect the worst of the heat on Friday and the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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