‘I like the feeling that I’m going to be safe from Covid’: Hundreds of children in Baltimore receive first dose of vaccine

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a big day for hundreds of kids in Northwest Baltimore.

They were finally able to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated after months of waiting.

These were some of the first shots in the state given to kids five and up. It comes just days after the CDC officially gave the green light to Pfizer’s vaccine made just for them.

It’s a big day for eight-year-old Cobi Schechet. When asked was he nervous, he responded with “a little.”

He’s one of the first kids in Maryland to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids, just two days after the CDC authorized it for emergency use and he’s not alone.

Thursday, 500 appointments were booked at the Ner Tamid Synagogue in Northwest Baltimore.

“Excited, he’s my youngest he’s been waiting a long time,” said Lisa Hackam.

Children waited in line with their parents, ready to roll up their sleeves.

“I get to take my mask off when I’m fully vaccinated and I get to see my friends,” said 11-year-old Gabe Hackam.

“I like the feeling that I’m going to be safe from COVID,” said nine-year-old Ethan Richman.

Ethan Richman was a little nervous at first but he says the process was worth it. “I just looked away and closed my eyes. It did hurt a little bit but all vaccines do,” he said.

Statewide more than half a million children five and up are now eligible to get vaccinated.

“We moved as quickly as we can, as soon as the governor gave the green light we started getting shots in the arms,” said Councilmember Yitzy Schleifer.

One small pinch, a bandaid and a toy later.

“It doesn’t hurt,” said five-year-old Noa Weber.

Kids like Ethan said he’s ready to hang out with his friends.

“I’m going to ask my parents if I can finally do sleepovers,” said Ethan.

Appointments are becoming available across the state through the weekend.

