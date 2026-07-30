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Dangerous Weekend Heat Arrives with Hottest Temperatures of the Summer

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Published 4:29 PM

Today is the beginning of another dangerous stretch of heat across the Coachella Valley, with an Extreme Heat Warning now in effect through 8pm Sunday and a First Alert Weather Alert beginning Friday. Highs climb into the mid to upper one-teens tomorrow before peaking Saturday, when many neighborhoods will be flirting with 120 degrees—the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

It's hard to break daytime high records in the summer in the Coachella Valley unless we're right around that 120 mark—so this Saturday and Sunday we actually have a chance to tie or break high temp records. 

While humidity has backed off significantly compared to earlier this week, warm overnight lows in the upper 80s and low 90s will continue to provide very little relief after sunset, keeping HeatRisk in the major to locally extreme category.

Looking ahead, we cool just a couple of degrees Sunday and into early next week, but temperatures remain above average and above 110 degrees. While a little more monsoonal moisture may return next week, rain chances look very limited.

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Katie Boer

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