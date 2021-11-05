Woman dies, man critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland

By FOX 12 STAFF

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead and another with serious injuries in the Overlook neighborhood early Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Going Street and North Interstate Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman dead and a man critically injured. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the involved driver remained at the scene.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. North Going is closed between North Greeley Avenue and North Interstate Avenue during the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area of expect delays.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503 823-2103. Please reference case number 21-309594.

No additional information has been released by police at this time. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

