Florissant bakery helps 10-year-old girl’s dreams come true

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — There’s a big event to help a local young girl with a rare nerve disorder Sunday afternoon.

Ten-year-old Lyla’s story has gone viral after a non-profit, Charlie Rocket’s Dream Machine, made a stop in St. Louis. Lyla has a passion for baking and whipping up tasty desserts. Her big dream is to own a baking business and she not letting anything get in the way of that– including her painful nerve condition, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

Sunday, the young girl’s dreams will come true with help from a local bakery, Made by Lia. For 24 hours, the bakery will help raise money for Lyla’s treatment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 610 Rue St. Francois in Florissant.

