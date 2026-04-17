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Weather

Winds Dying Down, Warming up for Weekend 2 of Coachella

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Published 3:37 PM

Our breezy winds this morning are beginning to gradually ease this afternoon, with winds diminishing more significantly tonight. 

High temperatures today are noticeably cooler—only climbing to the low 80s. We’ll see a noticeable uptick tomorrow heating up to the lower 90s Saturday. Warm and dry conditions linger through the weekend, with Sunday highs a few degrees above average in the mid 90s. 

By Monday, onshore flow starts to make a comeback, bringing a slight cooling while still keeping highs near the low 90s. 

Looking ahead, a stronger shift arrives next week as a low pressure system brings cooler, breezier conditions as well as dropping temperatures back into the 80s. 

Overall, expect a warm weekend followed by a gradual cooling trend heading into next week.

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Katie Boer

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