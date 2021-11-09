Fellow hikers describe scene after mother and daughter fell off Oregon trail

By Connor McCarthy

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Details are emerging about the chaotic scene at Multnomah Falls Sunday when a mother and her two-year-old daughter fell off a trail and into the water.

Shane Roundy was at the falls Sunday with his own family. He was in the bathroom and heard people screaming for help. Roundy ran to the waterfall, jumped over a wall, and ran into the water to help the woman and her child.

“I grabbed Katie, the baby, and asked Olivia (the mother) if she was okay,” Roundy said. “I told her I would be back for her. She said, ‘Just keep my baby safe, keep my baby safe.”

Roundy said the two fell from the Benson Bridge that spans over the lower fall. But officials have not said exactly where or how they fell.

Kanyon Reams is a paramedic with the Corbett Fire Department. He responded to the call and found the mother with a fractured leg and injuries to her face and abdomen.

“There was a ton of manpower down there because of those off-duty medical personnel,” Reams said. “We were quickly able to extricate the patient.”

The two were taken to OHSU. FOX 12 reached out to the hospital about their condition, but it was unable to release that information at this time.

As the days get shorter, the weather gets wetter and colder, officials are reminding the public to prepare for more dangerous conditions if they choose to hike. Reams said people should wear boats and warm clothes. He also suggested having a first aid kit on hand because depending on the trail, it could take time for first responders to reach you. He said to let someone know where you’re going and what time you expect to be home.

For both Roundy and Reams, they’re glad the mother and daughter survived the fall.

“I did everything I can to make sure that (the daughter) is safe,” Roundy said. “That’s all I want and know going forward that Katie and Olivia are safe, and they didn’t get too hurt.”

“I volunteer my time to come up here, but this is something that I enjoy,” Reams said. “The community of Corbett has given so much to me, I’d love to give back to them. This is the best way I can do it.”

