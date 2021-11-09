Missouri turkey farmer finds new customers amid supply shortages

By Nathan Vickers

CONCORDIA, Missouri (KCTV) — Gobbling up a Thanksgiving dinner might cost a little more this year.

Inflation and supply chain issues have driven up the price of most food items at the grocery store, including turkeys.

But at the David’s Pasture farm near Concordia, Mo., Remington Keston has noticed another trend. Many customers are flocking toward local farmers like him.

“People can get their turkey now and have it and know they’re not going to be short for Thanksgiving,” he said.

Keston and his wife, Kaitlyn, advocate for naturally raised and sustainable livestock. By this time of year their turkeys are already processed and frozen, ready for customers like Larry Long who want to buy local.

“I want to buy from a local farmer because he’s going to eat the same thing I’m going to eat,” Long said.

Keston said that more people started to seek out naturally raised products like his during the pandemic. This year their customer base expanded. His farm raised just over 200 turkeys, more than they ever have. He said they are on pace to sell out by Thanksgiving.

He said he attributes part of interest in his birds to supply chain issues and rising food costs. Anticipating a shortage, some customers have turned to him, knowing they’ll have a bird in November.

‘We take pride in offering people a clean product that we can use for ourselves, and trust ourselves,” Keston said.

