Bomb squad called in after Kansas City employee finds military-grade mortar

By Zoe Brown

RICH HILL, Missouri (KCTV) — A bomb squad had to be called in after an employee found a military-grade mortar in a city building in Rich Hill.

According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist the Rich Hill Police Department around 9 a.m. after a military grade mortar was found in a city-owned building.

An employee was looking for tools in the building when they came upon it.

When deputies arrived, they talked with the Lee’s Summit Bomb Squad. They then referred the call to the Kansas City Bomb Squad.

Deputies sent pictures of the mortars to the KC Bomb Squad, who then referred it to the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Specialists out of Fort Riley, Kansas.

Officials then cordoned off the area and waited for the EOD specialists to arrive. The National Guard unit out of Camp Clark, Nevada also provided assistance. 4:30 p.m. update from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office: “If you are in the Rich Hill area a short time ago, you would have heard a large explosion. Everything is OK and that explosion was controlled by the U.S. Army Bomb Squad from Fort Riley, Kansas. They detonated a live mortar round found earlier today.

It’s reported that this was originally found approximately a year ago and placed on a shelf and forgotten.

The area has been deemed safe and emergency crews are currently clearing the area.”

