Graffiti on I-65 signs poses danger to drivers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two signs on a Nashville interstate are causing a problem for drivers after it was covered in graffiti overnight.

It happened to signs on Interstate 65 off Rosa Parks Boulevard. The sign tells drivers to take the fork turn toward I-40 West or I-40 East. Tennessee Department of Transportation said this poses a threat to drivers.

“It’s horrible,” said Elizabeth Jeffers, a Nashville driver. “It devalues, it distracts if you’re just driving along, and it takes your eye off the road. It’s scary.”

“It had not been reported yet,” said TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. She said the graffiti was not reported until News4 called it in late Tuesday morning.

Hammonds said when drivers see graffiti, report it to TDOT. If you see someone in the act, contact police.

“We are looking at an estimate of about $10,000 to replace it and that means it could be months before it’s actually replaced,” said Hammonds.

Like the rest of the country, the company that makes interstate signs is experiencing a steel and aluminum shortage.

People like Jeffers are not fond of art like what’s on I-65.

“Our truckers or drivers, our people are dependent on this,” said Jeffers. “Not everyone has a GPS.”

The sign on I-65 has a catwalk, which makes it easy for anyone to climb, said TDOT. For TDOT crews to replace it, they said it’s dangerous for them to work from that height.

To report graffiti on the interstate or state highways, call the maintenance office at 615-350-4400 or send an email.

