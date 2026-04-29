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Weather

Warming Trend into Weekend with Breezes Late Week

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Published 3:26 PM

Winds pick up a bit across the Coachella Valley today, with breezy onshore flow and temperatures holding right near seasonal levels. Those winds ramp up a little more noticeably Thursday, especially near the passes and desert slopes, where gusts could reach 30-40mph at times. Aside from the wind, conditions stay dry with plenty of sunshine to finish out the workweek.

A warming trend kicks in just in time for the weekend, with highs climbing 5-10 degrees above normal and many valley spots pushing back into the mid to upper 90s. We're not likely going to break any records though.

Early next week, we flip the pattern again—cooler air moves in along with increasing winds Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also keep an eye on a slight chance for some light showers--to the west of the Coachella Valley, but the bigger story is the return of cooler, breezy conditions.

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Katie Boer

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