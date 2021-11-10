Mobile reacts to alcohol delivery becoming a reality

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Several companies just got the go ahead to begin alcohol delivery.

People are taking it very well. And with only a few companies offering the service, people tell FOX10 it’s a step in the right direction.

Bottoms up! Alabama’s alcohol delivery is a talker in downtown Mobile. “I think it’s great. Especially if you want to do something late at night, if you’re going home or if you just got back. Why would you want to go back out and risk it if you’ve already had a few drinks? It’s a new time. People are getting things sent to their home all the time,” Sean Moore said.

The new law was approved earlier this year to allow businesses to deliver beer wine and spirits to homes. But Tuesday, several businesses received their license to do so.

FOX10 spoke to Matt Rose visiting from Texas where it’s already legal. He says it’s great to see other states follow suit.

“It kept a lot of the local restaurants and businesses afloat during the pandemic,” Rose said.

And he said it gives those businesses an opportunity to reach more costumers.

“I have several friends who own bars. If they didn’t have alcohol delivery, they’re going out of business. It kept them afloat. I think it’s a positive,” Rose said.

