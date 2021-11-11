Woman beats suspected burglar after catching him in the act

By STEPHEN MOODY

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A man is in the hospital after police say a homeowner caught him stealing from her property.

It happened Monday night on Rudder road in Mobile.

“The owner actually pulled up on them while they were stealing, and they tried to take off running. One of the guys knocked the other guy over. The owner who’s a woman was scared. She didn’t know what else to do so she grabbed an axe handle and started beating him,” Josh Singley said.

Singley lives just feet away from where it happened. His wife heard the screams from the victim as she fought the burglars off.

He told FOX10 that theft has become a big issue recently in the area.

“The neighbor’s house up the road, his truck got broken into the night before Monday. I have a shed in my backyard that someone has been rummaging through. We had to lock it. It’s been a lot of break in’s,” Singley said.

Police say the victim grabbed that axe handle after one of the suspects reached into his pocket.

Singley said the suspect had drugs and an airsoft gun on him when he was caught.

“You knew you were coming here to rob somebody, and you tried to use that as a scare tactic. It didn’t work,” Singley said.

This is an ongoing investigation, but the suspect was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for two other suspects who got away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.