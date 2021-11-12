Cops: Suspects in man’s death have fled country

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police say they believe the men responsible for killing a man whose body was found in the Swannanoa River have left the country.

Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz, 31, and Roberto Robles-Ramirez, 44, of Asheville, face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Jose Reynoso Ramirez.

Police say they believe De La Cruz and Robles-Ramirez left the country before Ramirez’s body was discovered in the river on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

“The Asheville Police Department is working with federal authorities to apprehend Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and Roberto Robles-Ramirez so that justice can be served,” a statement from Asheville police said. Jose Reynoso Ramirez, 19, was reported missing after he was last seen Sept. 27 in Woodfin. His body was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road days later.

The Reynoso Ramirez family said Jose migrated to the mountains from Guatemala two years ago, hoping to provide a better life for his mother and four siblings back home.

“He was a hard-working young man who had an American dream cut short with his passing,” the family said in a statement.

Asheville police say this investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone who has information they’d like to share anonymously can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. They can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

