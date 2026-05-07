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Local Forecast

Temps on the rise through the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:10 AM
Published 6:07 AM

High pressure is building in over the next several days, raising temps through the middle of next week.

Highs are headed to the upper 90s today, and triple digits will return tomorrow.

Highs will remain elevated through the Mother's Day weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and put on plenty of sunscreen!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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