Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Georgia laid to rest

By MARY SMITH

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilians spent their Sunday morning remembering a fallen Henry County Police Officer.

Officer Paramhans Desai was shot on Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough. He died on Nov. 8.

The procession for Officer Desai lasted miles as law enforcement from all over the metro area attended his service.

“Me and Desai were partners for about ten years,” said Desai’s former coworker in Clayton County, Charles Williams. “He was a really good guy. He always showed professionalism at all times. If he said he was your friend, he was your friend.” Others paying their respects didn’t even know him personally, but Desai still managed to touch them. “My son’s a Henry County Police Officer. So personally, it just really hits home personally to me,” said one woman standing by for the procession.

“I’m a retired correctional officer from New York City,” said Christopher Jones, also standing by. “He was a fallen comrade and any time we lose one of our brothers, it’s the right thing to come out and say farewell once and for all.”

The service was packed Sunday morning at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. His sister, Divya Desai, spoke about their tough childhood and how her brother turned his pain into a passion to help others. “Our story unfortunately has a lot in common with those of other immigrants. Poverty, hunger. In the midst of all this hardship, Paramhans nurtured his dream of being a cop.” Desai spent 17 years in law enforcement, starting at the age f 20. He worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections, DeKalb County Police, and Henry County Police. “Why? Why my brother? Why him?” asked Divya Desai. “The universe answered me back. why not him? Why not him? Giving up his life to save the lives of others was his purpose.” “He was a hero in the loving way he devoted himself to his wife, children and family. He was a hero when he answered that call for service that fateful day and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of others,” said Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman. Desai is survived by his wife and two children.

