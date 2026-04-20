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Local Forecast

Breezy & warm today, with seasonal temps this week

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 5:55 AM

Highs today will be in the lower 90s, but this will be the warmest day all week.

A cool front is poised to move through the region, which will contribute to some breeziness through tomorrow morning, followed by a prolonged period of seasonally normal temps.

Winds will peak late tonight and into early tomorrow.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the 80s, with several days actually below average, including Stagecoach weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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