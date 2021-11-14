Police seeking information on man accused of stealing guitars from Church in Georgia

By Curt Yeomans

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole two guitars from Sugar Hill Church last month.

Police said surveillance video shows the man walking into the church on Oct. 22, and then walking back out with the guitars in hand.

The man is described as a white man with brown hair, a slim build, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds and about 5-feet-9-inches or 5-feet-10-inches in height.

“Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.”

