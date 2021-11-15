Arrest made in murder of 62-year-old KCK woman driving home from church

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Almost two months after begging the public for information, police have arrested someone in connection with the homicide of a 62-year-old woman who was gunned down while driving home from church in September.

The Kansas City, KS, Police Department and the Wyandotte County District Attorney called a news conference late Monday morning to make the announcement. Police have arrested 29-year-old Melanie Perry. She is in the Wyandotte County jail on several felony charges, including first degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Police announced no other arrests or charges in connection with the incident.

Lillian Jackson was an active member of more than six years at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jackson was at the church on Sept. 18, helping to put together the church directory.

After leaving the church to go home that day, around 4 p.m., she was caught in the crossfire between two other parties at Third Street and Richmond Avenue, less than a half mile from the church. Her vehicle was hit several times, killing her instantly, police said.

Leads were scant initially, leading police to call a news conference urgently stressing the public to reach out with any helpful information. A $25,000 reward was offered, and people were asked to call the TIPS Hotline.

“Everyone in America should have the right to go enjoy themselves and go home without the fear of being caught up in some reckless gunfire that shouldn’t be taking place to begin with,” KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said at the time. “There are two individuals that are in our community that will just open up fire on each other in broad daylight and do not care about who they hit or the consequences of their actions, and those are people we do not need walking among us in our community.”

