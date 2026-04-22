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Decreasing Winds with Cooler, Breezier Stagecoach Weekend in Store

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Published 3:22 PM

Our Wind Advisory has wrapped up—expiring this morning, but some leftover breeziness will stick around through this afternoon as cooler air settles into the Coachella Valley. Our Air Quality Alert remains in place until 11:59pm tonight.

Highs today are a bit cooler than yesterday—just a few degrees below seasonal average, with a small warm-up expected Thursday and Friday. 

Another cooling trend arrives Saturday through the weekend as another low pressure system moves across California. That system will bring back some stronger west winds to the deserts, with the peak winds expected Saturday afternoon and evening. 

A few light showers are possible mainly over and west of the mountains Saturday into early Sunday, but the Coachella Valley should stay mostly dry. 

Temperatures remain on the cooler side into early next week before a gradual warm-up returns.

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Katie Boer

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