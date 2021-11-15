Woman wins $1.63M in Michigan Lotto 47 Jackpot

By STEPHEN BOROWY

BAY COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman from Bay County got quite the treat when she checked her Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery on Halloween.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning numbers drawn for the $1.63 million prize on Oct. 30: 04-07-12-13-30-32. She bought her ticket at Dore’s Party Store, located at 2521 S. Huron in Kawkawlin.

“When I checked my ticket on Halloween, I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the 52-year-old player said. “I made my husband double-check it just to be sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

With her winnings, the player plans to invest in her retirement.

“You always think about winning, but I’m not sure I ever thought it would happen. It has definitely felt like a dream,” she said.

The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.1 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

