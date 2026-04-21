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Weather

Desert Winds, Cooler Weekend

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Published 3:27 PM

Wind advisories surround the Coachella Valley this afternoon as gusty winds ramp up this afternoon and stick around into early Wednesday. The strongest winds will stay primarily near the mountains and desert slopes, with a little blowing dust possible in the usual wind-prone spots, but we'll still see some occasional gusty winds across the valley floor.

Temperatures stay pretty comfortable today, then cool off a touch tomorrow as a system of low pressure moves out.

By Thursday, sunshine returns, winds relax, and highs bounce back to near or just above normal for late April in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to our final festival weekend--Stagecoach! Another system could slide in with cooler air, breezy west winds, and maybe a few light showers west of the mountains, but the Coachella Valley looks to stay dry. All in all, it’s a classic spring setup with wind, sunshine, and some really nice desert temperatures heading into Stagecoach weekend.

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Katie Boer

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