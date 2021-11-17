Thieves target fans who attended Blues game at Enterprise Center

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — After watching the St. Louis Blues game at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night, fans left the game to find their vehicles damaged and burglarized.

Dozens of cars had broken windows by thieves who looked to rummage through their personal belongings. Police said dozens of cars that were parked behind the Greyhound Bus lot across from the arena were targeted.

“it’s been a while since I’ve been to a Blues game so it’s very unfortunate that this happens,” Danielle Schicker, of Imperial, said.

Law enforcement from across the area believe the people committing these crimes are more than likely looking for guns. That rang true with Schicker.

“They took nothing. They even left some winning scratchers and a few gifts cards surprisingly,” she said. “So, they were after a certain something it seems like.”

In St. Louis County, officials have noted a rise in car break-ins in the area. On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council met to discuss three bills following an alarming spike in car break-ins in the St. Louis area.

