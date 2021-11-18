Company kicks off fundraiser for disabled Kentucky man to brighten his holiday

By Natalie Clark

ERLANGER, Kentucky (WLWT) — For many seniors in Kentucky, life can be lonely, especially during the holidays.

For many disabled seniors, many days can also be a struggle — and for one Northern Kentucky man, there is a push to make his holiday a little brighter.

It’s called “Friendsgiving For Frank.” For him, every day is a challenge.

“When you’re in a wheelchair, everything’s a task,” he said. “I’m not sure a lot of people realize that.”

After three strokes and time in a nursing home, returning to his own home was difficult. Time and neglect did a number on his Erlanger home — and living in a wheelchair made daily tasks difficult.

That’s why Frank called Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky.

“They’re three of the most wonderful people you’ll ever meet,” Frank said of the workers who help him.

They’ve become his hands and feet.

“Oh, they do my grocery shopping,” Frank said. “They do my laundry and some light housekeeping. Oh, just about anything I would ask them I would assume.”

Frank has captured their hearts.

“He gives a boost that we need and we’re giving him a boost that he needs,” owner Stacey Thornberry said.

Thornberry said she has seen Frank’s struggles and is ready to go beyond the help they already provide.

“What we want to do is really bring awareness to people in Frank’s situation. For a lot of us, this world is crazy busy and crazy demanding, but we want to be able to give back,” Thornberry said.

Frank has become very important to the care givers at Homewatch CareGivers and they’re hoping to make a difference this holiday season, by raising money, collecting gift cards for groceries and more.

“Basic toiletries, canned goods, things like that,” Thornberry said.

Whether it’s gift cards, money, or a warmer blanket on his bed, Frank said he is already grateful for the women who visit and help him two times a month.

“I wish they could stay with me all the time,” Frank said. You can help frank by donating here:

gofundme.com/f/friendsgiving-for-frank?member=15316539

