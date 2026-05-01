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Weather

From Warm & Calm to Windy & Cool By Next Week

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Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 2:41 PM

A weak area of high pressure will bring a noticeable warmup to the Coachella Valley, with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees above normal today and Saturday. Across the desert and inland we'll stay mostly clear and warm through the end of the week.

By Sunday, an approaching closed low will start to shift conditions, introducing cooler temperatures and increasing winds, especially across the mountains and desert. Gusts will likely reach around 35mph at times. There is a slight chance of light rain from late Monday and Tuesday, though precipitation (if any) is expected to be minimal--and also unlikely for us east of the mountains.

Drier conditions and a steady warming trend make a comeback during the late part of next week as high pressure starts to rebuilds over the region. 100s return next Friday through Sunday. 

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Katie Boer

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