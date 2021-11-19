“We weren’t given an option”: Vegan restaurant forced to close after 15 years in Arizona

By Kiara Hay

TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Sasha Raj has been serving up vegan sandwiches, wraps and desserts in the Valley for 15 years at her 24 Carrots restaurant. Raj says it’s been a checkered journey, complicated in recent years with pandemic closures, lost wages and staffing shortages. However, Raj says they’ve rolled with the punches and restabilized until a phone call last week dealt her another heavy blow. “We weren’t given an option,” she said.

Raj says, after eight years at her Tempe location, her landlord will not be renewing her lease and she has to be out in a few weeks. When Raj asked property managers why, she was told they were given an offer they could not refuse.

Paralyzed by the short notice, Raj says her hands are tied. “The timeframe that we have does not allow for very many options other than to close. We’ve been given weeks when it takes at least a year and a half to move into a new location responsibly,” said Raj.

24 Carrots will close on Dec. 10. Raj has no immediate plans to reopen. However, Raj says somewhere down the road, she can see herself running cooking classes or catering events. “I love cooking so much it can’t be the end,” she said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the property managers to see what business will be moving in but did not hear back in time for the story. Raj says the best way to keep up with her business is to follow 24 Carrots on social media.

