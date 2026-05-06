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Weather

Triple Digits on the Way Late Week

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Published 3:36 PM

The warming trend officially kicks off across the Coachella Valley today as high pressure begins building back into the West. After two noticeably cooler and windy days to start the work week, we're looking at warmer and calmer conditions through the remainder of the forecast period. 

Highs will continue climbing through the week, weekend and even into early next week, with temperatures running well above seasonal averages. By Sunday through Tuesday, many valley spots are expected to push well into the 100s, with some spots approaching 105-107 degree range. That means we're looking at periods of moderate to major HeatRisk for the low deserts, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon. Bottom line: Mother's Day weekend is going to be toasty! 

Overnight temperatures will also stay noticeably warmer too, offering less relief after the sun sets. A slight cooldown may arrive by the middle of next week, but for now the bigger story is the return of significant desert heat.

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Katie Boer

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