Historic Grove Arcade holds inaugural Christmas tree lighting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There’s a new holiday photo op spot in downtown Asheville.

A 20-foot-plus Christmas tree now sits at the corner of Page Avenue and Battle Square Park in the Grove Arcade.

The Historic Grove Arcade held its inaugural tree lighting ceremony Saturday night, Nov. 20.

“Lots of back and forth between ownership and the merchant’s association and the City, of course. It was almost like it couldn’t be done, but we just kept plugging away and we made it happen!” said Aimee Diaz, president of Grove Arcade Merchant’s Association.

Diaz said it took about a year-and-a-half to plan the area’s first tree lighting.

Plenty of people passing by Saturday night stopped to snap a holiday photo in front of the tree.

