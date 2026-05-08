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Local Forecast

Heating up into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An Extreme Heat Watch (coon to become a warning) will be in effect from Sunday till Tuesday evening as temps soar well into triple digits this weekend.

High pressure across all of the Western U.S. will produce temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above our seasonal norm (92) well into next week.

Highs today will hit 103, a degree warmer than yesterday.

It will also remain breezy, especially in the evening hours as we get some "sun-setter" winds after 5 p.m.

For the next 7 days, highs will remain well above average. Some relief is likely by the end of NEXT week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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