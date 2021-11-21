Man drives through crowd of protesters in Connecticut

By MARCY JONES

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driver drove through a group of protesters in Manchester tonight.

The group was partially blocking off a part of Center Street in Manchester when it all was caught on cell phone video.

Unfortunately, the police have no comment at this time because it is an open investigation.

Earlier in the day, there BLM 860 hosted a rally in Hartford, that focused mainly on the recent verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

They, and BLM New Haven, met up with Power Up CT and the Self-Defense Brigade in Manchester for another rally in Manchester.

We’re told at some point, part of the group moved over to the streets of Manchester.

Then, when the group was blocking off part of Center Street as an act of civil disobedience, a sedan with a Massachusetts license plate hesitates, and then continues driving into the crowd of protesters.

I just got off the phone with one of the protesters there, Tammy Jones.

Jones has been protesting for over 40 years, but this was the first time she’s been a part of anything like this.

She said the driver had so much rage in his face and she couldn’t believe she was being struck by a car.

Jones said she knows the amount of time it took could have only been a few seconds, but it felt much longer.

According to Jones, she was not the only one who was hit. She said she was the one who was injured the most. She was hit in the right side of her stomach and leg.

At one point she had both of her hands on the hood of the car. She watched both of her wrists bend all the way backward when the driver did not stop.

Jones added that there was a woman in the passenger seat screaming at the male driver to stop.

Jones says she has filed a police report and is taking the rest of the night to digest exactly what she’s been through.

She said she may go to the hospital tomorrow to get checked out more thoroughly.

