Two Georgia firefighters injured after man allegedly sets house fire

By IYANI HUGHES, JADA FURLOW

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Two firefighters were injured following a house fire set by a man in Lawrenceville on Highgate Drive Saturday night.

Fire officials say around 9 p.m., a woman stated her husband was locked inside the bedroom and set something on fire. The woman was able to evacuate her children and mother-in-law out of the home safely.

When fire crews arrived, they noticed light smoke and headed upstairs when two firefighters called a “mayday” signaling they were in trouble. Both firefighters suffered burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was outside of the house prior to the fire crews arrival and reportedly confessed he started the fire but claimed it was an accident. He was later taken into custody by Gwinnett County Fire Investigations and is facing a charge of Felony Arson and Domestic Violence.

