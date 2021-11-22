74-yo former coach faces 27 counts of child molestation

By Felix Cortez

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — A 74-year-old Hollister man and former Little League coach who was investigated decades ago for molesting young boys but never arrested is now behind bars on a no-bail hold after new victims came forward.

Gilbert Cortez was arrested Thursday at his College Street home on charges he molested boys dating back to the 1980s.

“There was no surprise element there from him that would normally be there for someone else who has no idea or maybe didn’t commit these crimes,” said lead detective, Bryce Morgan, of Hollister police.

Cortez was well known in the community for his community service and coaching that dated back to the seventies.

At least one neighbor said the Cortez home was known as a playhouse, equipped with games and a pinball machine. One neighbor warned his kids to stay away from Cortez.

“I never let them go over there, don’t ever go over there don’t ever go over there stay away from that house, my grandkids I tell them the same thing stay away from that house over there,” said neighbor, Hugo Carrillo.

“He had a pinball machine in his house I always thought to lure people over there I’m surprised it took this long for him to get arrested,” Carrillo said.

In fact, the former Little League coach and community volunteer was investigated for similar crimes in 1995 and 2011 but nothing stuck because the statute of limitations had run out. But new victims came forward in October and police were finally able to build a case against Cortez and arrest him.

The lead detective in the case, Bryce Morgan, wasn’t even born when the first allegations were made.

“Probably one of the most satisfying cases that I’ve had in my career to be able to bring this person to light and to justice in that regard,” Morgan said.

In court Friday, 27 felony counts of child molestation were filed against the 74-year-old on accusations he molested one boy beginning when the victim was just 7 years old.

Fearing Cortez is a threat to the community he revoked Cortez’s bail and held him on a no-bail hold.

Police believe Cortez may have more victims out there.

“Really asking that the victims would come forward and stand with the other victims that have since come forward and really take advantage of the resources that we have and to come forward and just stand together bring their stories and truth to light,” Morgan said.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been a victim of Cortez or has information regarding him. Detectives say reporting parties can choose to remain anonymous.

