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Desert Heatwave Strengthening

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Updated
today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:13 PM

Our desert heat continues building through the rest of Mother’s Day weekend as strong high pressure stays parked over the Southwest. Temperatures climb a few more degrees Sunday before peaking Monday, when much of the lower desert is expected to reach the 105-110 degree range.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday evening as dangerous afternoon heat settles into the region. Overnight temperatures will stay unusually warm as well in the mid 70s, offering little relief after sunset. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks during the hottest part of the day.

A cooling trend begins Tuesday and continues into the middle of next week as a system approaches the West Coast. Even then, temperatures are still expected to stay slightly above average with our drier pattern continuing.

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Katie Boer

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