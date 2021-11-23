Walgreens announces $30 million fulfillment center in Missouri, bringing 200 new jobs to area

By JACKSON HICKS

LIBERTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Walgreens and the Kansas City Area Development Council announced today plans to open a new micro-fulfillment center in the metro, bringing hundreds of new jobs with it.

The $30 million, 65,000-plus square-foot facility will serve as a micro-fulfillment center dedicated to retail prescription orders and aid in speeding up the process in which product is delivered to retail stores, pick-up lockers, and customer homes.

Walgreens says the new facility will bring an estimated 200 jobs to the metro area, including pharmacist and pharmacy tech positions, as well as maintenance, function lead and other operational roles.

The high-tech micro-fulfillment center will be located at the Liberty Commerce Center and is slated to open in the Fall of 2022.

“Growing the industrial and manufacturing investment in Liberty, and the accompanying new job creation, has been a high priority for elected officials, city staff and the Liberty Economic Development Corporation in recent years,” said Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton. “Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy store chains in the United States, a brand that people know, depend on and love. We are proud to be a part of this important pharmaceutical supply chain pipeline and excited to welcome the Walgreens Micro-Fulfillment Center to Liberty.”

Eight other micro-fulfillment centers are planned to open across the country by the end of next year.

